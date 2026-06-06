Juventus expected to beat Arsenal to Bundesliga stalwart

Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in a move for Leon Goretzka, with Goal among the outlets that have reported their interest in his signature over the last few months. The midfielder remains highly regarded despite approaching the next stage of his career.

Goretzka is leaving Bayern Munich as a free agent, but he continues to be viewed as a player capable of performing at the highest level. Arsenal are believed to value the experience, leadership and quality he could bring to their squad.

Competition for Goretzka intensifies

The Gunners are not alone in pursuing the German international, and any delay in making a formal approach could prove costly. Several clubs across Europe are monitoring his situation and assessing whether a deal can be completed.

Arsenal’s interest reflects their desire to strengthen a squad that has already demonstrated its ability to compete for major honours. Adding an experienced midfielder with Goretzka’s pedigree could provide valuable depth and versatility.

As reported by Fichajes, Goretzka is now close to completing a move to Juventus. The Italian club reportedly view him as an ideal fit for their project and have been working on an agreement for several months.

The same report claims that the midfielder has also been offered to Arsenal. However, the Gunners have yet to significantly increase their efforts to secure his signature, leaving Juventus in a strong position.

Juventus move into pole position

The club that acts most decisively could ultimately win the race for Goretzka. At present, Juventus appear to have gained momentum as they attempt to finalise the transfer before rival suitors intensify their interest.

According to the report, the Italian side have accelerated their pursuit after receiving approval from their manager, who has given the green light for the midfielder’s arrival. That development has further strengthened Juventus’ chances of completing the deal.

Over the coming weeks, Juventus could secure Goretzka’s signature if negotiations continue to progress positively. Arsenal must therefore decide whether they genuinely wish to pursue the midfielder. If they do, time may be running out to make a decisive move.

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