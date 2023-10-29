Juventus exploring a good formula to sign Arsenal man in January

Juventus is reportedly interested in Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, but any potential deal hinges on the right conditions.

Partey has faced challenges in securing a regular place in the Arsenal lineup this season, largely due to the presence of several other capable midfielders in the squad. Additionally, he has been plagued by injuries, making it difficult for him to regain a consistent spot in the team when he is fit.

Juventus expressed interest in signing him during the last transfer window, but Arsenal retained the former Atletico player to provide squad depth. Given Partey’s limited playing time, Arsenal may be open to a sale in January, which aligns with Juventus’ needs for new midfielders in the second half of the season.

Tuttojuve reports that Partey is an important target for Juventus. However, the Italian club is not willing to meet Arsenal’s asking price of 30 million euros. Instead, they are exploring the option of a loan deal with a right of redemption at the end of the term. This arrangement could allow Juventus to secure Partey’s services while also offering flexibility in terms of a potential permanent transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to start planning for life without Partey in it because the midfielder is too injury-prone to be relied on for now.

There are better players on the market that we can sign to replace him and make the team stronger.