Juventus eye Arsenal wonderkid in potential swap deal

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a potential deal to sign Folarin Balogun, in a straight-swap deal with Arsenal for Aaron Ramsey.
The Welsh midfielder left the club two summers ago, with Unai Emery initially forcing the midfielder down the pecking order in his early months in charge, before being forced to reanalyse his situation after he brought some strong form back into the side.
Ramsey could be viewed as the ideal player to fill the hole currently left by Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid after his loan spell earlier in the year, but his wages are a likely stopping point.
CalcioMercato insists that the player would be willing to reduce his wage demands in order to make his return to the Premier League however, with him having struggled to earn a regular starting role since joining the Old Lady.
The report adds that we are unwilling to pay a fee to sign the player who left us on a free transfer however, leading Juve to consider a potential swap deal instead, and are keen on landing raw striker Folarin Balogun, who caused a stir when making his senior debut in the Europa League last term.
Arsenal only recently agreed a new deal with Balogun, although it still remains to be seen whether Arteta will be willing to gift him minutes in the Premier League this term.
A straight swap could well be attractive for Arteta, if Ramsey was to have realistic wage demands, especially given our need to add a player who can naturally fit in behind the striker in our latest formation.
Could Arsenal value Balogun’s potential over Ramsey’s ability?
Patrick
I hope and think this is just another silly rumour that will not happen.
News is not trustworthy…we know that Juventus want to sell Ramsey..and Ramsey want to leave as well..so this news is coming from their end
Absolutely ridiculous. Arsenal is not going to use Folarin Balogun, a young goal scoring prospect with an excellent injury record as a make weight for Aaron Ramsey, an injury prone midfielder. Not only were his seasons at Arsenal marked by long absenses due to injury (not including his tragic leg break against Stoke City), but his goal scoring productivity was not great. After refusing to sign the contract offered and engineering his big money move to Juventus, Ramsey suffered another injury disrupted season. Why would Arsenal want him back?
What is more ridiculous is this rumour surfacing. I know AdminPat report everything arsenal but he and his other admins should be able to separate chaff from the grains. I’m sorry if this doesn’t go down well with you but I just think we deserve news with at least 80% of possibilities as this justarsenal and most of what we read these are just fabricated. For instance, why should a TR that we about to loss or in danger of losing Demiral to Everton in this transfer window when we requested about him when Wenger was still the coach. I’m all for reporting an exciting rumours like the one I read this morning about Nuno Tavares, a left we need but not made up base on our past request
Lol..
This has to be the most stupid and foolish rumour for the week