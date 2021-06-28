Juventus eye Arsenal wonderkid in potential swap deal

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a potential deal to sign Folarin Balogun, in a straight-swap deal with Arsenal for Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh midfielder left the club two summers ago, with Unai Emery initially forcing the midfielder down the pecking order in his early months in charge, before being forced to reanalyse his situation after he brought some strong form back into the side.

Ramsey could be viewed as the ideal player to fill the hole currently left by Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid after his loan spell earlier in the year, but his wages are a likely stopping point.

CalcioMercato insists that the player would be willing to reduce his wage demands in order to make his return to the Premier League however, with him having struggled to earn a regular starting role since joining the Old Lady.

The report adds that we are unwilling to pay a fee to sign the player who left us on a free transfer however, leading Juve to consider a potential swap deal instead, and are keen on landing raw striker Folarin Balogun, who caused a stir when making his senior debut in the Europa League last term.

Arsenal only recently agreed a new deal with Balogun, although it still remains to be seen whether Arteta will be willing to gift him minutes in the Premier League this term.

A straight swap could well be attractive for Arteta, if Ramsey was to have realistic wage demands, especially given our need to add a player who can naturally fit in behind the striker in our latest formation.

Could Arsenal value Balogun’s potential over Ramsey’s ability?

Patrick