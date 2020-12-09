Juventus’ gamble on former Arsenal man might be one they are regretting

Aaron Ramsey was one player that Arsenal was keen to keep at the Emirates.
The Welshman had virtually grown up as an Arsenal man and he had become one of the best midfielders in Europe.
Until the final few months of his last Arsenal contract, the club was still trying to tie him down to a new deal.
The Welshman would reject all the offers and sign for Juventus on a pre-contract basis.
The Italians will have felt very proud to be signing one of the best midfielders in Europe at the time.
He landed one of the most lucrative deals of all time when the Italians agreed to pay him £400,000-a-week.
He was expected to replicate the form he showed at Arsenal which helped them to reach the final of the Europa League in 2019.
But his time in Turin has been a frustrating one for the player and the club.
Mail Online broke down his impact in Turin this season and their breakdown shows that he has truly been costing Juve £400,000-a-week.
His single assist from 10 games this season means the club has spent £4m on him in this 10-week-old campaign.
In just 18 months at the Italian side, he has suffered from eight different injuries and it now seems that Arsenal is the winner after all.
Couldn’t agree more
1 good season in 10 ,a central midfielder who thought he was Henry the way he used push so far forward .
The biggest winner from this is himself earning 400k a week 😂..the worlds gone mad .
I beg to disagree with the article. Ramsey was integral to our team winning the FA Cup twice when he was there and also in Arsenal reaching the EuL finals. He was a very important player both for Wenger and UA. There were injury issues certainly, but as long as he was at arsenal he gave his all for the Club. He used to run at defences, work his socks off when Arsenal was out of possession and loved to score from distance. Him not continuing at Arsenal was a part of the Club problem, but he would have certainly thrived with Partey and Gabriel behind him. The main thing is that Ramsey loved to play for Arsenal and Arsenal should have done more to convince him to stay. Ifeel that in our current sorry scenario Ramsey would have been the shining light had he been with us. His passion and work rate was unquestionable.
He has played in the last two games for Juventus and Pirlo certainly praised him for his contribution in both those games. Why is it that there seems to be an attitude from some to run down players who have left Arsenal. He has gone, for reasons known only to him and the club. I for one am only interested in the players that are currently at the club.
Ramsey is the player that I used to criticise a lot. His success at Arsenal was solely based on hard work. The guy does not have a special skill that anyone can mention. After all he’s the winner with Juve contract