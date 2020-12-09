Juventus’ gamble on former Arsenal man might be one they are regretting

Aaron Ramsey was one player that Arsenal was keen to keep at the Emirates.

The Welshman had virtually grown up as an Arsenal man and he had become one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Until the final few months of his last Arsenal contract, the club was still trying to tie him down to a new deal.

The Welshman would reject all the offers and sign for Juventus on a pre-contract basis.

The Italians will have felt very proud to be signing one of the best midfielders in Europe at the time.

He landed one of the most lucrative deals of all time when the Italians agreed to pay him £400,000-a-week.

He was expected to replicate the form he showed at Arsenal which helped them to reach the final of the Europa League in 2019.

But his time in Turin has been a frustrating one for the player and the club.

Mail Online broke down his impact in Turin this season and their breakdown shows that he has truly been costing Juve £400,000-a-week.

His single assist from 10 games this season means the club has spent £4m on him in this 10-week-old campaign.

In just 18 months at the Italian side, he has suffered from eight different injuries and it now seems that Arsenal is the winner after all.