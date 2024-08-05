Juventus hands Arsenal a boost as they confirm decision to offload attacker

Juventus’ new manager, Thiago Motta, is conducting a significant squad overhaul at the Allianz Stadium and aims to offload up to eight players this summer.

Arsenal is interested in Chiesa, and his representatives have reportedly been in London, negotiating with both the Gunners and Chelsea.

The winger is also keen to test himself in the Premier League. Juventus’ manager confirmed the decision to offload Chiesa and seven others after their latest friendly game.

“They are out of the project and they have to find a new club,” said Motta during a press conference after a 2-2 pre-season friendly against Brest, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“We are convinced this is the best decision possible.”

Arsenal has been following Nico Williams since the end of Euro 2024, but the Spaniard is unlikely to move to North London this summer. Chiesa could be a suitable alternative.