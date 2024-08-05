Juventus hands Arsenal a boost as they confirm decision to offload attacker

Arsenal has received a boost in their pursuit of Federico Chiesa as Juventus has publicly stated that he needs to leave.
Juventus’ new manager, Thiago Motta, is conducting a significant squad overhaul at the Allianz Stadium and aims to offload up to eight players this summer.
Arsenal is interested in Chiesa, and his representatives have reportedly been in London, negotiating with both the Gunners and Chelsea.
The winger is also keen to test himself in the Premier League. Juventus’ manager confirmed the decision to offload Chiesa and seven others after their latest friendly game.
“They are out of the project and they have to find a new club,” said Motta during a press conference after a 2-2 pre-season friendly against Brest, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
“We are convinced this is the best decision possible.”
Arsenal has been following Nico Williams since the end of Euro 2024, but the Spaniard is unlikely to move to North London this summer. Chiesa could be a suitable alternative.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Chiesa has regressed in recent seasons; however, we can sign him if he is cheap, and he might improve in our more attacking system.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News