Juventus has Arsenal man on their list of January targets

Juventus is preparing for a busy January transfer window, with their focus primarily on strengthening their squad following recent developments. The club’s decision to terminate Paul Pogba’s contract after his drug ban has freed up some financial resources, enabling them to pursue reinforcements. Their most pressing need lies in defence, with two key players sidelined for the remainder of the season, prompting the search for replacements.

Among the defenders linked to Juventus is Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, a player who has struggled for regular minutes at the Emirates since joining the club. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Juventus views Kiwior as an appealing option due to his Serie A experience with Spezia and his potential to bolster their backline. The 24-year-old has seen his opportunities dwindle further with the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori, making a move back to Italy a tempting prospect.

Kiwior for Poland
Kiwior, however, still represents valuable depth for Arsenal. Despite limited game time, his presence ensures the Gunners have strong options to navigate the demands of the Premier League and other competitions. Selling him mid-season could leave Arsenal short-handed, particularly if injuries arise or rotations become necessary.

For Juventus, Kiwior’s technical ability, tactical understanding, and familiarity with Italian football make him a natural target. The Bianconeri are also reportedly interested in other defenders, such as Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin, offering alternatives if Arsenal resists parting with Kiwior. Juventus’ willingness to invest in January underlines their determination to compete at the highest level despite their current challenges.

From Arsenal’s perspective, keeping Kiwior through January would ensure stability in their defensive options. While Juventus’ interest is a compliment to the player’s quality, Arsenal must weigh the immediate value of retaining him against the potential financial benefits of a sale.

Jakub Kiwior

