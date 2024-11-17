Juventus has Arsenal man on their list of January targets

Among the defenders linked to Juventus is Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, a player who has struggled for regular minutes at the Emirates since joining the club. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Juventus views Kiwior as an appealing option due to his Serie A experience with Spezia and his potential to bolster their backline. The 24-year-old has seen his opportunities dwindle further with the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori, making a move back to Italy a tempting prospect.

Kiwior, however, still represents valuable depth for Arsenal. Despite limited game time, his presence ensures the Gunners have strong options to navigate the demands of the Premier League and other competitions. Selling him mid-season could leave Arsenal short-handed, particularly if injuries arise or rotations become necessary.

For Juventus, Kiwior’s technical ability, tactical understanding, and familiarity with Italian football make him a natural target. The Bianconeri are also reportedly interested in other defenders, such as Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin, offering alternatives if Arsenal resists parting with Kiwior. Juventus’ willingness to invest in January underlines their determination to compete at the highest level despite their current challenges.

From Arsenal’s perspective, keeping Kiwior through January would ensure stability in their defensive options. While Juventus’ interest is a compliment to the player’s quality, Arsenal must weigh the immediate value of retaining him against the potential financial benefits of a sale.