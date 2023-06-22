Juventus has joined Arsenal in the race for French defender

Arsenal has identified Sacha Boey as their primary target for the right-back position as they continue to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is looking to deploy Ben White as a centre-back, which necessitates the acquisition of a new right-back, and Boey is a player that has caught Arteta’s attention.

Currently with Galatasaray, the Frenchman has been performing well, but the Turkish club is open to selling him for the right price.

While Arsenal initially faced no competition for Boey’s signature, a recent report from Fotomac suggests that Juventus has now also shown interest in signing the defender.

Juventus, seeking to bolster their squad this summer, views Boey as a player who can enhance their team.

This development could potentially complicate matters for Arsenal as they now face competition from one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Juve has the appeal to make Boey ignore us and join them.

However, we are the better option for any young player and he might choose us because we are playing in the Champions League.