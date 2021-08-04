Juventus hatches a plan to sign Arsenal target for free

Arsenal could miss out on the signature of Ousmane Dembele to Juventus after the Old Lady hatched a plan to become his next club.

The Frenchman has been at Barca since 2017 when he was signed to replace Neymar who had moved to PSG.

His time in Spain hasn’t been the best as injuries have seen him struggle in some periods while his poor discipline has also been a cause for concern.

He has now entered the last 12 months of his current deal with the Catalans and they have been struggling to get him to sign an extension.

Just when the Spaniards believed that they have finally gotten close to getting him on a new contract, Todofichajes says Juve has told him not to sign so that he can join them for free next summer.

The Italians have jumped ahead of Arsenal in the queue for his signature by promising him a huge signing on bonus and a big salary if he joins them for free.

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in the signature of the World Cup winner and had hoped that they would get their man at zero cost next summer.

If they can end the 2021/2022 season in the Champions League spots, Arsenal would provide credible competition to Juve for his signature.