Juventus identifies a replacement for Arsenal target

There are reports suggesting that Arsenal is interested in signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus. The Italian club may be willing to sell the attacker after finding a suitable replacement for him.

Chiesa emerged as a standout performer for the Italian national team during their successful Euro 2020 campaign at Wembley Stadium. Despite suffering a serious injury at the beginning of the previous year, he has continued to develop well.

However, Chiesa’s progress at Juventus has been hindered by the team’s tactics, which have not fully utilised his attacking capabilities. A move to a more attacking-minded club like Arsenal could provide him with the opportunity to flourish.

Football London has revealed that both Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in securing Chiesa’s services. Juventus is reportedly prepared for his potential departure and sees Galatasaray’s Nicolo Zaniolo as a potential replacement. If a good offer for Chiesa materialises, Juventus may then pursue a move for Zaniolo.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chiesa is a fine attacker who should do well on our books, but his recent injury may have affected him for the long term.

We do not want to sign a player who will struggle to stay fit because of his past injury. This means we must wait until he returns to his best form before considering a move for him again.

If that happens, we can be sure we will get a fine player if we sign him.

