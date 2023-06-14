Juventus interest livens up Balogun’s choices if he decides to leave Arsenal

Juventus have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal’s promising young striker Folarin Balogun, with a potential approach from the giants expected in the summer transfer window.

The Italian giants are preparing for the possibility of Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic’s departure, as the 23-year-old has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Should Vlahovic leave, Juventus will be on the lookout for a new goal-scoring option. As per reports from respected journalist Rudy Galetti, the club’s attention is shifting towards Balogun.

The 21-year-old had an impressive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims in the 2022-2023 season, where he exceeded the 20-goal mark. Despite being under contract with Arsenal until 2025, Balogun is expected to seek a move that guarantees him regular playing time away from North London.

20 league goals for our Folarin Balogun. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Y91ZY0d96R — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 21, 2023

Balogun’s performances in France have elevated his reputation, leading to increased speculation surrounding his club future.

Juventus’ interest in Balogun adds another dimension to the young striker’s developing transfer saga. While Arsenal possesses the talented forward for the foreseeable future, the allure of regular game time and the chance to further showcase his abilities may push Balogun towards seeking a move elsewhere.

For Juventus, acquiring Balogun would provide them with a dynamic and promising attacking option to complement their squad. As the summer transfer window approaches, the Italian club will be closely monitoring the situation, especially considering the potential departure of Vlahovic.

It remains to be seen how negotiations unfold between the parties involved, but with Juventus now in the mix, the competition for Balogun’s signature is set to intensify.

Things will get interesting, if the North London outfit receive bids for Eddie Nketiah. In my opinion, Balogun has a higher ceiling than the former and should be convinced to stay at the club, if Nketiah departs.

What’s your view on it? Write down your thoughts in the comments below!

Yash Bisht

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…