Juventus is eyeing key Arsenal player but may struggle to sign him

Juventus is reportedly considering a move for William Saliba from Arsenal, but they acknowledge that securing his signature will be a challenging task.

Saliba faced difficulties at the beginning of his Arsenal career and was loaned out multiple times before eventually establishing himself as a key player for the Gunners.

Currently, the Frenchman is a consistent presence in the Arsenal lineup and has been in excellent form, making him an indispensable asset for the club. Juventus has expressed interest in Saliba, and Tuttojuve mentions him as one of the profiles they are exploring.

However, the report also recognises the significant challenges involved in signing him. Saliba’s value has risen considerably, and Juventus may find it difficult to compete financially for his transfer. Despite their interest, the Italian club acknowledges that it might be nearly impossible to secure the services of the talented defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of the first names on our team sheet and one of the best defenders on the continent.

The Frenchman has been delivering fine performances every time he steps on the pitch, and it is unthinkable for us to sell him.

He will be the leader of our defence for years, but we need to start winning trophies to convince him to remain at the club.

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…