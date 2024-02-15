Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Juventus is eyeing key Arsenal player but may struggle to sign him

Juventus is reportedly considering a move for William Saliba from Arsenal, but they acknowledge that securing his signature will be a challenging task.

Saliba faced difficulties at the beginning of his Arsenal career and was loaned out multiple times before eventually establishing himself as a key player for the Gunners.

Currently, the Frenchman is a consistent presence in the Arsenal lineup and has been in excellent form, making him an indispensable asset for the club. Juventus has expressed interest in Saliba, and Tuttojuve mentions him as one of the profiles they are exploring.

However, the report also recognises the significant challenges involved in signing him. Saliba’s value has risen considerably, and Juventus may find it difficult to compete financially for his transfer. Despite their interest, the Italian club acknowledges that it might be nearly impossible to secure the services of the talented defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of the first names on our team sheet and one of the best defenders on the continent.

The Frenchman has been delivering fine performances every time he steps on the pitch, and it is unthinkable for us to sell him.

He will be the leader of our defence for years, but we need to start winning trophies to convince him to remain at the club.

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Why Arsenal need to be wary of facing Porto in the Champions League knockouts
Whatever the cost, would Arsenal fans want Mbappe in our team?
Kieran Tierney loving life in Spain but is unclear on his Arsenal future
Posted by

Tags William Saliba

8 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Cash strapped juventus could not afford £200 million Saliba. Also why would want to leave Arsenal and take a step backwards in his career.

    Reply

  6. Another non story, you could put any European team in the headline and say that they want to sign Saliba, he’s that good. Lazy journalism again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors