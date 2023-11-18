Juventus is increasing their effort to sign Arsenal’s man in January

Juventus’ interest in signing Thomas Partey is reportedly intensifying, fueled by the midfielder’s ongoing fitness struggles at Arsenal.

Partey is considered one of Europe’s top midfielders when in good health, but he has faced consistent injury issues. Despite expectations that Arsenal might offload him in the summer, they retained him, and the player is currently grappling with fitness concerns.

Juventus appears undeterred by Partey’s fitness record and views him as an ideal addition to their midfield. With the loss of two midfielders, Juventus is keen to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window.

When fit, Partey has been deployed as a right back for Arsenal, a position that does not align with his preferred role. If he returns to full fitness and still faces uncertainty about his place in the Arsenal midfield, he may consider a departure.

According to a report on Foot Mercato, Juventus is accelerating their efforts to secure Partey’s signature in the coming weeks, aiming to add him to their squad for the second half of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been injury-prone for much of his time on our books, and we need to get rid of him as soon as the season ends or in January if we have a suitable offer.

