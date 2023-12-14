Juventus is keen on Arsenal midfielder and could offer a swap deal

Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino and is considering a swap deal with the Gunners.
Patino, considered a highly promising talent, was loaned out to Swansea this season to gain more playing time. The midfielder has been a standout player for Swansea in the Championship, showcasing his potential.
With Patino excelling in the Championship and Arsenal performing well in the Premier League, the competition for a regular spot in the Gunners’ first team may be challenging for the young midfielder next season. Juventus is reportedly keen on securing his signature and is willing to offer Moise Kean as part of a swap deal, recognising that Arsenal is in need of a new striker.
According to reports from Tuttojuve, Juventus is exploring the possibility of a swap deal involving Patino and Kean.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Patino is doing very well at Swansea, and we must decide if he will get a chance to play for us next season or just allow him to leave the club.
But Kean has been dismal this season and will do us no good after his poor spell at Everton before now. Juve should offer us just cash to seal the deal for Patino.
Thank the sweet lord that they’re not offering the Serb.
The lack of emerging young central midfielders from our Academy is a matter which has concerned me for some time and the fact that we are so highly dependent on Rice, and Partey for that matter is scary for a team which has aspirations t win the EPL and a major European trophy.I have not seen much of Patino for Swansea this season so I cannot judge whether or not be will make it in the top division. As someone with little knowledge of our Academy players in general are there any midfielders ready to step up to our first team pool or will we have to pay over the odds for someone to take over from Partey who is a class above the likes of Jorjinho and Elneny?
Arteta won’t trust academy players anyway. He’s happy to pay over the odds and the owner is happy to write the cheques. Just hope we buy someone good enough
He speaks highly enough of them, takes them on tour and leaves them sitting on their arses. It’s all very well buying in players, but it gets to a point where you just can’t relate to the team any more, especially when it’s full of overseas players who have no connection with The Arsenal. I thought buying Rice might have started a trend for importing more good UK players, but you don’t hear any names mentioned in the rumours sections.
Patino is the next most likely breakthrough academy player. Hope he’s given a chance when back from loan. Would have been lovely if we got James Maddison last summer instead of Havertz. English, cheaper and better. Big miss
Out of our twenty five man squad, just seven of them are English.
Let’s hope that Edu isn’t tempted by the Juventus deal., not that I suppose he cares that much, being Brazilian.
Hope so too. We need to give Patino a chance. At least a season to see if he can make the next step with us
Of the seven some of them need to be upgraded with better players before even we think of bringing in more.
I would trade Reiss Nelson for Dwight Mcneil,and Nketiah for Ivan Toney.
This would give us a better English representation in our starting 11.
@Cliff
Why? They are both English so it wouldnt make any difference to our quota, and would your two choices be happy to sit on the bench and wait for their opportunities?
I dont think so…..
Admin Pat.Toney will be an automatic starter.Mcneil will play more regularly because he is a class above Nelson and Arteta will be more comfortable using him in place of Martinelli and Saka.
About the English quota it’s upon Arteta to integrate the young lads in the team.Places currently occupied by Cedric, Jorginho &Elneny should be occupied by the academy & those on loan.Whoever proves to be good should be given priority before Splashing money on the market.
James Maddison would probably be out injured for the whole season by now, so we are fine with Havertz, I would have loved Pasqueta but we have Rice already.
So many of you are advocating for some sort of “Affirmative Action” to be applied by Arteta? Where token academy graduates are given 3-5 minutes here and there so that we fans can all feel fizzy on the inside? Give them minutes for the sake of it. It will make us feel so good about ourselves.
I too would love multiple academy graduates to make it under Arteta, but I do think that people are now overdoing the “Academy players” Talking point this season. It seems to be the New / latest catchphrase off the conveyor belt for the season.
Agreed.
I believe youngsters should be introduced slowly, and I believe that Arteta will do it when he thinks it will help us to win.
But until then he will introduce them slowly to get used to the pressure….
A gradual introduction would be ideal, except that he’s not really introducing them at all.
True. Not a single once since Arteta took over. It’s far easier to reach for the checkbook and spend the owners money than to make time and further develop a youth player.
Not saying it should fall to Arteta 100%, but his assistant coaches should take a more active role in this process. There is talent no doubt, and his assistants could take a lead in that further development.
For example, I would have been interested to see them work with Patino before throwing away 35 million on Vieira. Is Patino so far behind Vieira? Is it not worth a try before paying 35 million for a rarely used Vieira? (I know he is currently injured)
@Admin Pat, I totally agree, alot of fans fail to understand that senior football is on a different level, folarin balogun hasn’t exactly been lighting up Monaco, neither has Patino, even Saka has been seriously bullied this season, it ain’t all about skills, one foul on you could reck your confidence.
Overdoing the “Academy players” might have something to do with seeing them with such regularity on the bench.
Lol Old Lady of Turin chatting bull again. Every year they tell the world how they gonna take our best players on swap deals or by loan deal yet don’t get anything over the line. Wasn’t it last season they were convinced they were swapping a packet of Crayons for Saka? You would have thought they would have understood their place in the new world order by now. Its not 1980 ffs.
I think he’s the natural replacement for Partey, having seen him play, and will be both disappointed and surprised if he’s sold.
Yes GD, he’s certainly got the skillset and just needs to a bit of muscle on. Still, if he looks good in Italy, where they take no prisoners, he obviously knows how to look after himself.
That should have read “looks good to Italians”
If Arteta wanted to really improve the squad then swap Patino for Federico Chiesa. Very possible deal.
Recall Patino in January, he is better than Elneny, Viera and ESR.
@OxInTheBox, I doubt Patino can withstand the epl pressure, he’s not even as strong as Odegaard, Ethan seems to be the teen that would thrive, he’s strong,looks more technically gifted. Just my thoughts .
So you’re point is players without huge body wouldn’t survive in epl?
Why do you think Odegaard thrives, obviously because he has muscles around him, a midfield trio of Rice, Odegaard and Patino will be overrun even by Sheffield, that I can assure you. So you the EPL requires muscle along side technicality.
with the right players behind and beside patino i am positive he can thrive, he is strong despite his slender look, i also feel patino can be trained for the left 8 role, i genuinely thought he would be brought in this summer but he was loaned again lets see what the future holds, but i doubt arteta has faith in academy, this is someone with doubts in first team players as well