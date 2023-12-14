Juventus is keen on Arsenal midfielder and could offer a swap deal

Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino and is considering a swap deal with the Gunners.

Patino, considered a highly promising talent, was loaned out to Swansea this season to gain more playing time. The midfielder has been a standout player for Swansea in the Championship, showcasing his potential.

With Patino excelling in the Championship and Arsenal performing well in the Premier League, the competition for a regular spot in the Gunners’ first team may be challenging for the young midfielder next season. Juventus is reportedly keen on securing his signature and is willing to offer Moise Kean as part of a swap deal, recognising that Arsenal is in need of a new striker.

According to reports from Tuttojuve, Juventus is exploring the possibility of a swap deal involving Patino and Kean.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is doing very well at Swansea, and we must decide if he will get a chance to play for us next season or just allow him to leave the club.

But Kean has been dismal this season and will do us no good after his poor spell at Everton before now. Juve should offer us just cash to seal the deal for Patino.

