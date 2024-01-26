Juventus is keen to know Arsenal’s plans for Patino as they plot a summer move

Juventus has reportedly been showing interest in Charlie Patino over the last few months and might consider making a move for the young Arsenal talent.

Patino has emerged as one of the standout youngsters developed by Arsenal in recent years. Having spent the last two seasons on loan to aid his development, he played at Blackpool last term and is currently with Swansea City, where he has become a prominent figure.

Juventus sees significant potential in Patino and envisions him as a future top player. With his contract set to expire in 2025, this season is crucial for the midfielder. While he desires to establish himself at Arsenal, the club has a surplus of midfielders, potentially making him available for transfer.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus is keen on understanding Arsenal’s plans for Patino and could approach the Gunners in the summer for a potential signing.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and their interest in Patino shows he truly is a top talent in the making.

The midfielder will go far in his career, but for now, he needs to stay humble and work hard to develop further while at Swansea City.

In the summer, we will decide if he is good enough to earn a new deal or should be sacrificed for a fee.

