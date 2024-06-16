Juventus is prepared to offer an interesting swap deal to Arsenal

Juventus is interested in bringing Jakub Kiwior back to Serie A this summer, despite his current affiliation with Arsenal, one of Europe’s top clubs.

The Polish defender moved to the Emirates at the beginning of 2023 from Spezia but initially struggled to secure playing time at Arsenal.

However, he had a breakthrough last season, earning opportunities and impressing, which elevated him to a key role in Arsenal’s 2024 squad.

Despite Arsenal rejecting approaches for his signature earlier this year, Kiwior remains an integral part of their plans.

Nevertheless, interest from other clubs persists, with Juventus now among those keen on signing him, proposing a swap deal.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Mikel Arteta favours Arthur Melo, whom Juventus is looking to offload.

Juventus aims to send the Brazilian midfielder to Arsenal in exchange for Kiwior, hoping this offer will appeal to Arsenal, especially considering Arthur’s successful loan spell at Fiorentina last season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has been an important player for us this year, and it is not surprising that he has so many suitors.

However, we must keep him if we are serious about winning trophies soon.

