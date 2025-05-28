Juventus is trying to hijack Arsenal’s move for coveted striker

Arsenal seems to be in pole position to sign the highly coveted Viktor Gyokeres when this transfer window closes. The Swedish forward has emerged as one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, with several top clubs tracking his progress closely after a prolific season.

The Gunners have been looking for a proven goalscorer for at least two summer windows. This time, they appear more determined than ever to fill that void. Gyokeres, who has been electric for Sporting Club, is seen by many as the missing piece in Mikel Arteta’s evolving project.

Arsenal must act decisively in this window

With pressure mounting to win silverware, Arsenal cannot afford another campaign without lifting a trophy. Despite showing great progress and consistency in recent seasons, the absence of tangible success is a growing concern. If that trend continues, key players might begin to reconsider their futures at the club.

Arsenal supporters have made it clear they expect a reliable and clinical striker to lead the line next term. Benjamin Sesko remains another option, but Gyokeres offers a more complete profile. His physicality, movement, and goalscoring instinct make him an ideal candidate to thrive in Arteta’s system.

Juventus pose competition but Arsenal hold advantage

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have identified Gyokeres as a priority signing. The Italian giants are keen to rebuild their squad and see him as central to those plans. However, the report also acknowledges that Arsenal are considered their main rivals in this race.

Juventus appear to be aware that if Arsenal are serious, they will struggle to compete. The Premier League’s allure, along with Arsenal’s upward trajectory, could prove decisive. Should the Gunners push forward with their interest, Gyokeres may well view the Emirates as the perfect stage for the next chapter in his career.

If Arsenal can move quickly and decisively, there is a strong chance they will secure a striker capable of transforming their attacking line and ending their wait for major honours.

