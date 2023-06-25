Juventus is willing to raise their offer to sign Thomas Partey

Juventus is actively pursuing a move for Thomas Partey during the current transfer window, as the Ghanaian midfielder’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain.

Since his arrival at Arsenal, Partey has been a crucial player for the Gunners, consistently delivering impressive performances. However, the addition of Jorginho to the squad last season has opened the possibility for Arsenal to cash in on the former Atletico Madrid player.

In turn, Arsenal has shown interest in potential replacements such as Romeo Lavia, indicating their preparedness for Partey’s potential departure. The club is now focused on finalising his exit in order to facilitate the recruitment of a suitable replacement.

Juventus has emerged as the primary suitor for Partey in recent weeks, with the player himself expressing a desire to join the Italian side. According to a report from Sport Witness, Juventus is prepared to offer €18 million for his signature. However, the club remains open to improving its offer should negotiations between the two clubs progress.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been a key player for us since he moved to the club. However, the midfielder is one man we can do without now that we have Jorginho.

Selling him this summer is probably a good idea because we can get a good fee for his departure.

