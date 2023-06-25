Juventus is willing to raise their offer to sign Thomas Partey

Juventus is actively pursuing a move for Thomas Partey during the current transfer window, as the Ghanaian midfielder’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain.
Since his arrival at Arsenal, Partey has been a crucial player for the Gunners, consistently delivering impressive performances. However, the addition of Jorginho to the squad last season has opened the possibility for Arsenal to cash in on the former Atletico Madrid player.
In turn, Arsenal has shown interest in potential replacements such as Romeo Lavia, indicating their preparedness for Partey’s potential departure. The club is now focused on finalising his exit in order to facilitate the recruitment of a suitable replacement.
Juventus has emerged as the primary suitor for Partey in recent weeks, with the player himself expressing a desire to join the Italian side. According to a report from Sport Witness, Juventus is prepared to offer €18 million for his signature. However, the club remains open to improving its offer should negotiations between the two clubs progress.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey has been a key player for us since he moved to the club. However, the midfielder is one man we can do without now that we have Jorginho.
Selling him this summer is probably a good idea because we can get a good fee for his departure.
Sick of transfer news??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
If Partey wants to leave as result of legal issues we could do a swap with Juventus with Vlohovic coming our way plus a £50 mil to the old lady
Wouldn’t that be nice.
we should not go anywhere near VLAHOVIC We should not sell patey for less than 40 Knowing SAUDI interest
€18m for one of the best holding midfielders on the planet 🤣 wouldn’t be surprised knowing how dreadful we are at selling players
This article has to be a joke or Arsenal is if they are thinking of selling Partey for less than 70 mil. One of THE best midfielders in the prem.
Yes, I agree it seems crazy, but he is not a Spring chicken any longer and his value will rapidly diminish.
He’s 30 years old ,prime age for atleast another 3 seasons ,I don’t get this talk of all Arsenals new Signings need to be 22 or whatever guff some fans try to tell us to give excuses to the management that the process will take a few years .
By the time the process as come to age half team will be mid 30s then we will be starting all over again
If a player is good enough which partey is by a country mile then age is just an excuse .
17 million I’ve read but that’s how Arsenal do business ,getting rid of a player who was one of our best performers last season and replacing him with someone who is halve the player for 100 million,the Arsenal way .
But maybe he’s fleeing because of the accusations he’s probably looking at .
What is a ‘good fee’? We can’t replace him ‘like for like’ under 75 million IMO.
If he was in another club, Arsenal will offer 30M for him.
Really crazy to offload Partey and Xaka at the same time.
Arsenal’s best transfer scenario was to buy Just Rice and Caicedo and forget about Kai Havertz.
To say out loud or even imply that Jorginho is just as good as Thomas Partey, rank in the top 10 of the most laughable, misleading and ridiculous statements ever. Bull manure!!! Trying my best to be polite.
On top of that, gutting the entire core of the midfield – Xhaka and Party – in just one season would be suicidal for team chemistry and morale.
Need to dance with the date who took you to the Partey.
It simply does not make sense to sell our best player for peanuts.
Imo keep Partey for another season. How does a Rice-Partey sound?
Keep for 1 more season to compete in PL and CL. He can help Rice and Lavia, then sell next year for the rumored 18 million.
Jorginho isn’t a bum, but not at Partey’s level. To suggest he can fill in for Partey without a drop-off is just bonkers. A game or 2 is one thing, to be a midfielder we rely on is another.