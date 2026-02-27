Juventus joins growing list of clubs eyeing Arsenal man

Gabriel Jesus is expected to depart Arsenal at the conclusion of this season, with several clubs already expressing interest in his services.

Although he currently ranks behind Viktor Gyokeres in the pecking order at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta continues to place trust in Jesus, providing him with game time. Having recently returned from injury, the Brazilian is still regaining his best form, but Arsenal rely on his experience and versatility as they pursue success in the remaining fixtures of the campaign.

Contribution to a Historic Season

Arsenal are in contention for four trophies this season, and every member of the squad is expected to contribute toward achieving those goals. While the team possesses quality throughout, relying solely on a handful of players would be insufficient, meaning Jesus’ role remains important through to the season’s end. His presence provides depth, attacking options and the ability to make decisive interventions in key moments.

Interest from Italy

Looking ahead, it appears unlikely that Jesus will remain at Arsenal beyond this campaign. He has been linked with a move to Serie A, where AC Milan have long been considered the leading suitors. However, according to Tuttojuve, Juventus have also now expressed interest in securing his signature. The Old Lady had sought to strengthen their attacking options during the January transfer window but was unable to complete a deal, making the summer window a key opportunity to bolster their squad.

For Arsenal, preparing for Jesus’ potential departure will be essential, while Juventus and other interested clubs will weigh his experience, technical ability and adaptability as they consider a summer transfer. His next move is likely to be closely monitored across Europe, given his proven quality and pedigree at the top level.