Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Juventus joins growing list of clubs eyeing Arsenal man

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus is expected to depart Arsenal at the conclusion of this season, with several clubs already expressing interest in his services.

Although he currently ranks behind Viktor Gyokeres in the pecking order at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta continues to place trust in Jesus, providing him with game time. Having recently returned from injury, the Brazilian is still regaining his best form, but Arsenal rely on his experience and versatility as they pursue success in the remaining fixtures of the campaign.

Contribution to a Historic Season

Arsenal are in contention for four trophies this season, and every member of the squad is expected to contribute toward achieving those goals. While the team possesses quality throughout, relying solely on a handful of players would be insufficient, meaning Jesus’ role remains important through to the season’s end. His presence provides depth, attacking options and the ability to make decisive interventions in key moments.

Jesus v Brentford
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Interest from Italy

Looking ahead, it appears unlikely that Jesus will remain at Arsenal beyond this campaign. He has been linked with a move to Serie A, where AC Milan have long been considered the leading suitors. However, according to Tuttojuve, Juventus have also now expressed interest in securing his signature. The Old Lady had sought to strengthen their attacking options during the January transfer window but was unable to complete a deal, making the summer window a key opportunity to bolster their squad.

For Arsenal, preparing for Jesus’ potential departure will be essential, while Juventus and other interested clubs will weigh his experience, technical ability and adaptability as they consider a summer transfer. His next move is likely to be closely monitored across Europe, given his proven quality and pedigree at the top level.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Italian club would not sell Arsenal target even for €100m
‘I am pretty speechless.’ Saka’s parents sends him a letter after new Arsenal deal
Martin Keown
Martin Keown says Arsenal won’t be complacent against Bayer Leverkusen
Posted by

Tags Gabriel Jesus

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. I will like Gabriel Jesus to stay BUT NOT AS A STRIKER. He is one of the most intelligent wide men in football. Arteta’s first win against Man City two seasons ago in the Premiership was when he drafted Gabriel Jesus to the right of attack. Only God knows why he jettisoned such tactics that is very productive. If he agree to go wide, then he will stay, along with Martinelli but Trossard sold

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors