Juventus keen on Arsenal man, Gunners asking price revealed

Juventus have asked Arsenal about the possibility of signing Hector Bellerin and the Gunners are open to selling the former Barcelona starlet, according to reports.

Arsenal is overhauling their playing squad this summer and it is expected that quite a few players will be made available for transfer.

The Gunners have been busy in this transfer market but the money that they will spend will depend on the money they will also recoup from the sale of their own players.

Corriere Dello Sport claims that Juventus have enquired about signing Bellerin and the Gunners have told them that the Spaniard is available for sale if they can meet their asking price.

It adds that the Gunners want £27 million for the defender whom they poached from Barcelona as a teenager.

Bellerin has been one of the key members of the Arsenal team since he broke into the first team.

However, he suffered a long-term injury in the last campaign and the Spaniard has yet to return to his brilliant best pre the injury and he might be let go.

Only a few members of the current Arsenal team can command a decent transfer fee and Bellerin is one them.