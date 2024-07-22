Juventus and Italy legend admits he is unhappy that Calafiori chose Arsenal

It is a well-known fact that Juventus have always tried to buy up all the best Italian players and are usually the destination that is most attractive to players that desire to win trophies in Italy.

But thankfully, after an excellent showing at the Euros, Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori was given the choice between joining the Old Lady or coming to the Premier league to join Mikel Arteta’s project, and decided in our favour.

Now the legendary Juventus and Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, who is obviously an admirer of Calafiori, has admitted that he would have preferred that Calafiori chose his old club (while inadvertently confirming that the deal with Arsenal is as good as sealed)

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia about Calafiori and his move to Arsenal, Bonucci said: “Calafiori? I’m sorry about his transfer. I would have liked to see him at Juventus.

“He’s a defender who’s a little different to what we’re used to seeing. He plays, has personality and fits in.

“We’re exporting a great player who will be a point of reference for the national team for the next 15 years.”

Well, I don’t think that you can get a better compliment for our new signing from one of the true greats of Italian football, and it also tells Arsenal fans that Mikel Arteta has indeed made a very good choice in making Calafiori one of his prime targets….

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.