Juventus looking to beat Arsenal to Ligue 1 star

Juventus is looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of Houssem Aouar, according to reports out of Italy.

The French midfielder came close to becoming an Arsenal player in the summer, but Lyon rejected Arsenal’s approach for him.

He has now remained with them and has maintained his good form with more clubs becoming interested in his services.

The Gunners do remain interested in signing him, but they now face serious competition from Juventus.

Sky Sports Italia says that the Italian champions have kept their interest, like Arsenal, and spoke with his agent when they signed Marley Aké from Marseille recently.

Both players are represented by the same agency, and the Old Ladies took their time to discuss Aouar.

The report says that a January move for him is very unlikely, however, he will be up for sale in the summer again.

Arsenal has signed some midfielders in the last two transfer windows, but Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard are only in London on loan, and they could both return to their parent club in the summer.

If that happens, the Gunners will need to sign another attacking midfielder to create the goals for their attackers, and that could be Aouar.