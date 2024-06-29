Juventus make Arsenal target available for transfer

Arthur Melo has been asked to leave Juventus weeks after he was linked with a move to Arsenal.

The midfielder has struggled in the last two seasons, and Juventus wants to offload him for good after their new manager confirmed that he will not count on him.

Tuttojuve had earlier reported that his next destination would probably be in the Premier League and named Arsenal one of the clubs interested in a transfer for the midfielder.

However, the Gunners have not seriously tried adding him to their squad.

As we approach July, he is preparing to return to pre-season training with the Old Lady, but they have told him to find a new home, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

He quoted the midfielder’s agent on X, saying:

“We are talking to several clubs about Arthur as he will leave Juventus, they don’t count on him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur has been on a downward spiral over the last few seasons, and it makes no sense for us to add him to our squad.

The Brazilian will clearly not do anything good for us and we should not even consider making an offer for him.

