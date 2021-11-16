Juventus makes a decision that makes life easier for Arsenal

Arsenal wants to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus as he struggles for playing time at the Italian club.

The attacker is just 21 and fits the profile of players Mikel Arteta has been looking to sign recently.

At Juve, he was one of their best players last season and helped them win the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup under Andrea Pirlo.

However, the club is being managed by Massimiliano Allegri now and the current gaffer isn’t a fan of the Swede.

This has opened the door for Arsenal to sign him, but the Gunners might struggle to buy him outright as they look to add a top striker to their squad at the Emirates.

However, a new report claims Juventus has just made a decision that might help Arsenal land him.

Il Bianconero claims the Old Lady are now open to allowing him to join another club on-loan for the second half of this season.

This decision certainly draws him closer to the Emirates and Arsenal may look to secure a Martin Odegaard-type of transfer for him when the winter transfer window reopens.

Who knows, he might impress enough to earn a permanent transfer to the Emirates next season.