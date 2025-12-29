Juventus makes a new effort to spoil Arsenal’s plans for their player

Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Kenan Yildiz from Juventus, although the Italian club are making clear efforts to retain the attacker. The player has established himself as one of the standout performers in European football, prompting Juventus to open discussions over a new contract. Despite those talks, progress has been limited, a situation that has encouraged Arsenal to consider a formal approach.

Yildiz has become a central figure at Juventus and carries significant responsibility within the squad. It is believed that a move to a club such as Arsenal could allow him to perform with greater freedom, given the presence of several established attacking options who would share the burden. Arsenal already possess a strong group of forwards, yet the addition of Yildiz would further strengthen their attacking depth and tactical flexibility.

Juventus’ determination to secure an agreement

While Arsenal’s interest has grown, Juventus have remained committed to keeping Yildiz. Negotiations over a new contract have continued, even if earlier discussions failed to produce meaningful progress. The attacker is understood to be open to a potential departure, but he has also expressed a desire to remain with the club, leaving the possibility of a new deal firmly on the table.

The situation has drawn attention across Europe as other clubs monitor developments. As interest intensifies, Juventus appear increasingly willing to adjust its position to secure Yildiz’s long-term future. This renewed determination suggests a shift in approach from the Italian side, who are now focused on closing the gap that previously stalled negotiations.

Arsenal face a potential setback

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are now prepared to meet Yildiz’s contractual demands in an effort to finalise an agreement. The report states that there had been a clear difference between what the club was offering and what the player wanted, but both parties are now working towards reaching a compromise as soon as possible.

Should an agreement be finalised, it would represent a significant setback for Arsenal, whose interest has been driven by uncertainty surrounding the player’s future. Juventus’ willingness to act decisively highlights their intention to build around Yildiz, potentially ending Arsenal’s hopes of luring him away.