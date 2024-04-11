Juventus makes plans to shut the door on Arsenal signing their youngster

Despite Juventus’s insistence that Kenan Yildiz is not available for transfer, interest from other clubs, including Arsenal, continues to swirl around the talented youngster.

Yildiz only made his breakthrough into Juventus’s first team towards the end of 2023, but he has swiftly established himself as one of the most promising young talents in Europe, potentially earning him a spot in Turkiye’s squad for Euro 2024.

Arsenal, renowned for their pursuit of top young talent, has identified Yildiz as a prime target and is determined to secure his signature, despite Juventus’s firm stance on his availability.

However, Juventus is taking proactive measures to deter potential suitors, particularly Arsenal. According to a report on Sport Witness, Juventus intends to offer Yildiz a new contract extension until the summer of 2029, along with a significant wage increase.

Furthermore, Juventus is willing to bestow upon Yildiz their prestigious number 10 shirt, previously worn by his idol Alessandro Del Piero, in a bid to strengthen their bond with the young star and dissuade him from considering a move to Arsenal or any other club.

Juve knows they have a top player on their hands and will do their best to protect him, but if we offer a good fee, they might sell Yildiz.

