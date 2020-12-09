Juventus ‘offered’ Arsenal star on ‘four or five’ occasions

Fabrizio Romano claims that Juventus have been offered Mesut Ozil on four or five occasions in the past year, with Arsenal struggling to offload him.

The German midfielder has most recently been left out of their playing squad for both the Premier League and Europa League, and hasn’t featured for the Gunners since before the lockdown happened in March.

The sports journalist has now claimed that the Juventus board have been offered the 32 year-old’s signature on numerous occasions.

Romano told the Arsenal Lounge: “The situation with Ozil is that there is a feeling with people within transfers, like directors and agents, that they can’t trust the real situation they can’t understand what’s happening.

“It’s crazy because sometime you have a good player and he’s out from the team, it’s absolutely crazy.

“In my opinion this was a mistake from Arsenal’s board. They were ready to sell this player before, but the feeling is the player wants to leave and Arsenal want to make him leave, but at the moment it’s so complicated because of his wages.

“Many times he has been offered to Italian clubs, and I was speaking to the board of Juventus, and they said they have been offered him four or five times in the last year but they never wanted him.”

Despite being amongst the club’s highest earners, Ozil has been frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta, and is set to leave the club inside the next nine months.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but the club will most likely try to offload him during the coming window in order to shift his wages from their budget.

Could Juventus profit from having Ozil in their squad? Do we expect the German to finally leave in January or will we struggle to find any suitable suitors?

Patrick