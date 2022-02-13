Juventus planning to beat Arsenal to Premier League star

Juventus has become the latest club to be linked with a move for Ruben Neves.
The Wolves star has been outstanding since he got promoted to the Premier League with the Midlands side.
He remains one of their key players and has been attracting the attention of other Premier League sides.
Arsenal and Manchester United are keen to sign him and keep him in the competition.
However, it would not be a straightforward task for them with Fichajes.net claiming the Italian side, Juventus wants to sign him as well.
The report says they want a new midfielder to form a triangle with Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria on their team.
Neves has become the chosen player to fill that need for the Old Lady.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Neves is one of the finest midfielders in England, and he has the talents to thrive on Mikel Arteta’s side.
At 24, he is already very experienced and will help to guide the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Emile Smith Rowe.
However, Arsenal will struggle to compete with Juve for his signature.
The Italians are almost certain to win titles and play in the Champions League. The lure of playing for such a top European side might be too much for the former Porto star to turn down.
Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win, referees and red cards
Despite his bitter comments the other night, would still be an upgrade on Xhaka who hopefully gets his roma move in the summer. Would be a decent signing and if you add another midfielder Bissouma or Tchouameni to replace Elneny our options start to look really good.
Read the comments properly, no bitterness he was saying as it is, how far have wolves grown if an established top 6 club celebrate winning a league game, mind they celebrated a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the cup with as much gusto, then lost the 2nd leg at home
I think we are more attractive than The old lady. We pay better, EPL is relentless and we are going to be in champions league. Before you ask me what I’ve been smoking, start by looking at our club and it’s players then look at the table as of today, then remember that it’s Arsenal you are talking about: The comeback kids of this league. Then if you still don’t believe me then I rest my case it’s you who is a moron.
WTF??? let me guess, you removed every mirror from your house some years ago
Arsenal position on the table improves without us playing a game 🙂
Conte the great manager loses three on the spin.
Losing to Wolves at home which shows what a big win ours was at Molineux. Three games in hand over Westham although they are tough games. Wolves becoming a real threat so our return game with them is huge. Next two home games are crucial to take advantage of other teams slipping up. Really exciting times for Arsenal
Super bowl ready to go.
C’mon Stan’s Rams.
We are winners 🙂
there’s no doubt that Neves is an upgrade on Xhaka, but such a comparison is hardly awe-inspiring…if we really have higher aspirations we simply must set our bar considerably higher…of course, if we simply want to mimic the same negative tactics moving forward, then he undoubtedly fits the bill, as he’s younger, far less reckless and better defensively, but if we are envisioning something greater, which I can only hope is the case, I would rather pursue someone who will play a far more influential role further up the pitch…now this could mean bringing in an out-and-out DM who would allow us to devote more bodies into the final third or having another pacey box-to-box alternative, so that we could finally increase our presence in the middle of the pitch
to me, there have been far too many nonsensical maneuverings since MA’s arrival, especially at the most inopportune of times…such is the case with our present tactics, which are totally incompatible and counter-intuitive personnel-wise, except for Xhaka and Ode…I remember a little while back laughing at someone who suggested that we should have Giroud return to the fold, as the whole point of his exodus was that we were no longer going to settle for half-measures or those with clearly defined limitations…little did I know that we would be rolling out a far more lethargic brand of football where he would actually be a godsend, which is an incredibly difficult pill to swallow
regardless, knowing the fundamental underpinnings of this “offensive” scheme, which relies heavily on a myriad of low percentage crosses and being constantly outmanned in the box, why wouldn’t we at least bring someone in who might make some hay from within these underwhelming schematics…god knows Burnley even picked up Weghorst for a mere 12M on the heels of Wood being sold on, as they understand the analytics, whereas we appear completely oblivious to these facts…now I know Weghorst missed a couple of half chances today with the ball at his feet, but from a set piece and crossing perspective, he would seem to be a far more viable option than those we have on offer, who rarely score and are both leaving on a free come summer…at least Weghorst could have stayed on as fairly economical backup option once we hopefully properly addressed the Striker position and our tactics in the off-season, especially in those games where differing tactics were necessary…of course, why would this matter to a manager who barely has a Plan A let alone an actual Plan B