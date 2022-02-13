Juventus planning to beat Arsenal to Premier League star

Juventus has become the latest club to be linked with a move for Ruben Neves.

The Wolves star has been outstanding since he got promoted to the Premier League with the Midlands side.

He remains one of their key players and has been attracting the attention of other Premier League sides.

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen to sign him and keep him in the competition.

However, it would not be a straightforward task for them with Fichajes.net claiming the Italian side, Juventus wants to sign him as well.

The report says they want a new midfielder to form a triangle with Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria on their team.

Neves has become the chosen player to fill that need for the Old Lady.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves is one of the finest midfielders in England, and he has the talents to thrive on Mikel Arteta’s side.

At 24, he is already very experienced and will help to guide the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, Arsenal will struggle to compete with Juve for his signature.

The Italians are almost certain to win titles and play in the Champions League. The lure of playing for such a top European side might be too much for the former Porto star to turn down.

