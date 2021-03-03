Juventus prepared to offer two players for unpopular Arsenal man

Juventus is one of several top teams that want to sign Arsenal man, Hector Bellerin this summer.

The Spaniard has been on Arsenal’s books since 2011, but he looks set to leave the Emirates with his contract quickly running out.

The last time he signed a new deal was in 2016 and it seems the club isn’t prepared to extend his stay with them as they are yet to open talks on a new contract.

This has opened the door for other teams to try to sign him and Juventus is looking to beat other competitors for his signature.

PSG and Barcelona are two teams who have been linked with a move for him, but Juventus has devised a plan that might give them the edge.

Reports in Italy via TuttoJuve claims that the Bianconeri is prepared to offer some of their players to Arsenal in exchange for the Spaniard.

The report says Juve will add one of Adrien Rabiot or Douglas Costa in the deal to make it happen.

The Gunners reportedly value him at £26m, which means that money will likely be added to the offer as well.

Rabiot has been a long-term target of Arsenal who tried to land him during his time at PSG.