Juventus prepared to rival Arsenal in battle to sign Atletico Madrid ace

Arsenal faces a tough battle in their bid to sign Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid.

Lemar has been on Arsenal’s radar for most of the last two transfer windows as he continues to struggle for form under Diego Simeone.

The Argentinean manager has struggled to get the best out of the former Monaco man and he also admitted that the player has not lived up to the expectations that they had when he was signed.

Arsenal and Tottenham were reportedly close to signing him in the last transfer window, but he remained at Atletico.

He is set to leave after this season and Arsenal are said to be at the forefront of the queue of teams that could land him.

However, CalcioMercato is claiming that Juventus has joined the race for the Frenchman’s signature.

Juve has been the destination for some of the world’s best midfielders for some time now and they want to add Lemar to the list of players who have turned out at the Allianz Stadium.

Blaise Matuidi is entering the final year of his contract at Turin and he hasn’t been offered new terms, it seems Juve wants Lemar to be his replacement.

Lemar is certainly a talented player and would fit in well at Arsenal but he would hardly come cheap and competition will be fierce for his signature.

I am not saying this one is unlikely but I am saying it would be a difficult one to pull off in the face of such big competition for his services.