Juventus prepares a stunning offer to beat Arsenal to Ligue 1 star

Juventus continues to bolster their squad, and their latest target is a player that Arsenal is also interested in signing.

The Old Lady signed Paul Pogba in this transfer window, and they hoped the Frenchman will be their midfield lynchpin.

However, he has just suffered an injury that could keep him on the sidelines until 2023.

That blow has forced them back into the market, and they have their eyes on Lucas Paqueta.

However, the Brazilian is also Arsenal’s main transfer target, and the Gunners will move for him in this transfer window if they get encouragement that he is leaving.

Juve knows he has other suitors, which means he would be very expensive to purchase. They have now come up with a creative offer that will help them win the race for his signature.

A report on CalcioMercatoWeb claims the Italians will offer €20 million plus Adrien Rabiot to clinch his signature.

They hope this offer will impress Lyon, but the Ligue 1 side will want to take their time to decide if Rabiot is worth having in their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Paqueta is never going to be easy because he is now one of the sought-after players in Europe.

However, he gets to decide which is the best place for him to move to next, and that could hand us an advantage.

If we can convince him that he can develop better at the Emirates, he might join.