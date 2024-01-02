Juventus pulls the plug on their move for Arsenal star

Juventus has decided to abandon its pursuit of Thomas Partey due to ongoing concerns about the midfielder’s fitness struggles at Arsenal.

Since joining Arsenal, Partey has been plagued by various injury problems, causing him to miss a significant number of games—likely over 100. His recurring fitness issues have raised doubts about his ability to maintain prolonged periods of good health.

With Partey missing numerous matches for Arsenal this season, it appears increasingly likely that this campaign will be his last with the club. Although Juventus had shown interest in the Ghanaian midfielder for several months, they are now troubled by his persistent injury problems and are reportedly pulling out of the potential transfer.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is no longer confident that Partey will be fit enough to contribute effectively to their team. As a result, the club is shifting its focus toward other players whom they consider better options for strengthening their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s injury problems does not make him a good signing for any club and we know this.

We now risk being stuck with the midfielder until the end of his contract at the end of next season.

However, we do not have to wait until then to sign a replacement and probably should do so in the summer.

