Juventus ramp up pressure on Arsenal for Gabriel by offering Melo and Rabiot

It would appear that the Juventus head coach Max Allegri has decided that the Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is one of his main targets this summer, and it seems that he thinks he can tempt Mikel Arteta to play ball by offering two players plus cash in exchange.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Allegri is preparing a first offer of 30 million euros plus Adrien Rabiot, who is in the last year of his contract with Juve, and also the Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo.

Last year, Arsenal were strongly linked with Melo right up until the last day of the transfer window and is thought to be very highly regarded by Edu and Arteta. And it is quite obvious that Arsenal probably need more recruits to play in midfield than we need central defenders right now.

Melo, at 25, seems the perfect age to join Arteta’s project, while although Rabiot is 27 he would bring a wealth of experience along with him. Rabiot has been linked to Arsenal many times, but has had a stint at PSG as well as Juventus and is a a long time French international, although he has been known to have disciplinary problems in the past.

Melo has also played extensively for Brazil and started his European adventure in the deep end with Barcelona before moving to Serie A.

Personally I would say they could both help out our youngsters and also be good additions to help Arteta make up the numbers for our still-light squad this coming season.

I also think that Juventus would not still be pursuing Gabriel so strongly if they didn’t believe that they had a good chance of success.

Do you think this deal would be good for Arsenal?

