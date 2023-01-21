Juventus refuses to give up on Arsenal’s target

Juventus will not give up on Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda even though reports believe the Gunners are in pole position to sign the full-back.

Fresneda is just 18 and has not been in Real Valladolid’s first team for long, but the Spaniard has proven to be one of the finest full-backs in La Liga.

Arsenal has an interest in the youngster as Mikel Arteta continues to rebuild the Gunners and make them very competitive.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals despite Premier League sides chasing the defender, Juventus has refused to accept defeat in their pursuit.

The Old Lady will continue chasing his signature and they believe they might have a chance to add him to their squad ahead of the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Just like us, Juventus is one of the top clubs on the continent and the Old Lady could lure a player to Turin if we both pay the same price.

However, the Premier League is the best top-flight in the world and Arteta has shown he will trust youngsters with chances to play for his senior side if they show enough ability.

If Fresneda is a key target for us, we must make our move as fast as possible because other clubs are interested in adding him to their squad.

