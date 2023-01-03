Juventus refusing to give up on signing Arsenal star

Gabriel’s future at Arsenal is in doubt, as this club is willing to go to any length to secure him.

Is Gabriel Magalhaes a player worth keeping? I ask this question because of a fascinating report on the Brazilian defender’s future at Arsenal. Apparently, Juventus’ interest in the Arsenal defender isn’t going away, and the Italian giants are keeping a close eye on him in the hope of getting a chance to sign him.

According to CMW, that opportunity appears to have presented itself. Arsenal is reportedly set to sign free-agent defender Evan Ndicka from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

If this deal goes through as planned, Gabriel could be allowed to leave for Juventus on a player-plus-cash deal. In exchange for Gabriel, Juventus is willing to offer Arsenal their old flame, Arthur Melo, as well as a cash offer.

So, how likely is this transaction? Arsenal has long admired Melo, and with their midfield in desperate need of reinforcement, offering Melo as part of an offer to Gabriel could be appealing. Do Arsenal, on the other hand, really need to sell Gabriel, a player who has appeared in almost every game this season? I don’t see the point.

Even with Ndicka joining, Gabriel does not have to leave. Big clubs have large squads. Arsenal is “going big,” and having Ndicka and Gabriel compete for a starting spot is just one example of how massive Arteta’s project is becoming.

Darren N

