Juventus reignite their interest in Arsenal star because of his passport status

Juventus is set to reignite their interest in Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior after encountering problems in their move for Nottingham Forest’s Murillo.

The Old Lady wants to sign a new centre back and began the summer targeting Kiwior.

However, Arsenal made it clear that he is not available for sale in this transfer window.

Juve then turned their attention towards signing other players and were keen on landing Murillo from Forest.

The Brazilian has been one of the most brilliant players in his role in the Premier League, and Forest was willing to sell to comply with FFP regulations.

However, a report on Sport Italia claims the move has broken down because Juve cannot sign a player with a non-EU passport again this summer.

They have used up that spot and now need an EU passport holder to join them, which is why they have turned their attention to Kiwior again.

They will make another attempt to sign him in the coming days, and it will be interesting to see what Arsenal thinks of their interest.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior won our hearts with some terrific performances in the second half of last season, and we need to keep him for another campaign.

