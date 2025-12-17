Juventus rejects an interesting transfer proposal by Arsenal

Arsenal has publicly backed Gabriel Jesus to remain at the club through comments from Mikel Arteta, yet there appears to be a contrast between that stance and what may be happening behind the scenes. Officially, the club views the attacker as an ideal fit for their squad and does not wish to lose him in the upcoming transfer window. This position has been widely reported and aligns with the message being communicated to supporters.

Internally, however, the situation may be more complex. The Gunners continue to rate Jesus highly and regard him as one of the finest players in their squad, despite his injury history and the significant amount of time he has spent sidelined. His technical quality, work rate, and experience remain valued, even as concerns over his long-term fitness persist.

Conflicting Signals

While Arsenal’s public position suggests stability, reports indicate a different approach away from the spotlight. A surprising claim has emerged suggesting that the club may be open to exploring options involving the Brazilian forward. This has raised questions about how firm their commitment truly is, particularly given their ambitions to strengthen the squad further.

As reported by TuttoJuve, Arsenal have offered Juventus the opportunity to sign Jesus as part of a potential swap deal. The proposal would have seen the Gunners move for Jonathan David in exchange, signalling a willingness to reshuffle their attacking options if the right opportunity arose.

Juventus Response and Player Stance

The report states that Juventus were not interested in pursuing the deal and rejected it immediately. The Italian club reportedly has concerns over Jesus’ fitness record and does not believe he can be relied upon across a long and demanding season. Despite David struggling at times within their setup, Juventus would prefer to retain him rather than take a risk on a player whose availability cannot be guaranteed.

From the player’s perspective, Jesus is keen to remain at Arsenal and continue fighting for his place in the squad. There is no indication that the club would force a move if he insists on staying. As things stand, his future appears to depend on a balance between Arsenal’s internal considerations and the player’s own determination to succeed at the Emirates.