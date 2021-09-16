Juventus reported to be keen on unsettled Arsenal man

Juventus could make a move for Bernd Leno as he struggles to play ahead of Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal.

The German has been very inconsistent in recent seasons and that forced Arsenal to sign Ramsdale.

The Gunners want to get back inside the European places and they will need their players to be in top form to achieve that.

They have also tried to sign the players who can improve them as a club and one of them is Ramsdale.

The arrival of the Englishman means the club is now prepared to cash in on Leno and Inter Milan has held an interest in him.

Calciomercato claims the Italians remain interested and they see him as a player who can replace Samir Handanovic in the long term.

However, they will now face competition from another Italian club to sign him, Juventus.

Wojciech Szczęsny hasn’t made a good start to this campaign and the former Italian champions are now planning to replace him.

The report says they might struggle to sell him because of his salary, but they will still sign Leno if they manage to give up his deputy, Mattia Perin.

Leno will still have to fight for a starting spot if he moves to Italy and could prefer to fight on at Arsenal instead.