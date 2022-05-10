Martinelli the latest Arsenal star to be targeted by Italian giants

Juventus targeting Arsenal man

Italian giants Juventus are interested in landing Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli in the summer, according to Italian news outlet Tutto Sport.

After struggling to establish himself in the starting eleven of Arsenal at the start of his European journey at North London, Martinelli has turned the tables to become one of the influential figures in the current young Arsenal team.

The Brazilian has made an impressive 33 appearances for the Gunners this season, making 11 goal contributions. His off the ball movements and energy-sapping runs are also something which deserves a mention.

In the first half vs Leeds, Gabriel Martinelli ranked first on the pitch for: ⚔️ duels won [8]

⚡️ successful take-ons [3]

💨 fouls drawn [3]

🎩 chances created [2]

🅰️ assists [1] He’s enjoying himself. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1VjKJZYgWL — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 8, 2022

His performances this season were bound to attract attention and the 36-time Serie A winners are one club looking at his situation.

The report suggests that the manager of the Old Lady Max Allegri is scouring the European market to add fresh blood into his team in the final third.

Alongside Martinelli, Angel di Maria and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are other names believed to be on the list.

Gabriel Martinelli hits 10G/A in the PL, He’s only getting better and better. pic.twitter.com/tmTQH5zBQs — F R E D. (@AFCFrediNho) May 8, 2022

Even though the North London outfit have been linked to several wingers in the recent past, letting go of Martinelli would make little sense.

The 20-year-old represents what we are trying to build under the helm of manager Mikel Arteta.

He has already shown what he’s capable of doing on a football pitch. Judging on that basis, one can only wonder what his ceiling will be.

I can easily imagine him as one of the best Brazilian players ever to grace the Premier League. And I doubt many Arsenal fans would disagree with me.

