Juventus reportedly want Aubameyang to replace Ronaldo

With the sensational news that Manchester City are extremely likely to sign the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who shot to fame at neighbours Man United many years ago, reports are now emerging from Italy via TuttoMercatoWeb that the Old Lady is keen for Arsenal’s very own Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace his goals in Serie A.

It certainly makes sense for Pep Guardiola to aim to get another world class striker this summer after failing to persuade Spurs to sell Harry Kane, and if City get Ronaldo, there is sure to be the usual domino effect come into play.

I am sure that Juventus would not like to sell their legend without a readymade replacement to appease the fans, and after the Gabonese hitman proved he has returned to form with a hat trick against West Brom, you can see why the Italians are keen.

There were numerous rumours at the start of the transfer window that Arsenal were looking to offload either Lacazette or Aubameyang, or maybe both if the right offers came along, but the whispers looked to be petering out after the season began and Auba was laid low with Covid.

But we all know that the last week of the transfer window is well-known for surprise transfers, and with Arsenal out of all European competition, I could see Auba keen to have the chance to win Serie A and appear in the Champions League.

Arsenal do have a lot of strikers at the moment, so could you see Arteta selling Aubameyang?