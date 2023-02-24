Juventus reportedly worried about Arsenal’s interest in prolific young Danish striker

How times have shifted for Arsenal. Despite the fact that the summer transfer season is still months away, the Gunners are creating ripples in the Serie A transfer market.

According to Sport Witness (who cites Calciomercato), Juventus are interested in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund to replace Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic’s future with the Old Lady after this season is uncertain. The 21-year-old has risen to notoriety in recent months thanks to his excellent form while donning Atalanta’s shirt.

He has 13 goals and five assists in 29 games for the Italian national team. Many people who have seen him believe he will be the “real thing” in football for many years to come. That is why Juventus wants him (Hojlund), but they may have difficulty acquiring him. Apparently, Arsenal’s interest in the Dane may be a significant stumbling block in Juve’s quest. “At the same time, Juventus are aware their goal to sign the Dane is “far from easy to achieve” due to the interest shown by Arsenal and other sides,” writes Sport Witness.

Many Arsenal fans would acknowledge that their team’s lack of a consistent goal source has limited them this season. There is no way you can convince somebody that any side has a chance to defeat Arsenal and win the Premier League championship if they had Erling Halland and his goals. With a return to Champions League football and defending the Premier League championship on the cards for next season, excellent talented and youthful signings like Hojlund could see Arsenal at their best.

Darren N

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman interviewed after a Leah Williamson double helps England Women win the Arnold Clark Cup in style with 6-1 win over Belgium to make it 3 wins out of 3.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids