Juventus request ludicrous transfer swap to release Arthur to Arsenal

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus this month, but the Italians are now claimed to have requested that Thomas Partey be included in the deal.

The Gunners are in need of midfield reinforcements, as are the Old Lady it would seem, and we are believed to have held talk over the potential signing of the Brazilian midfielder, who has largely been left on the sidelines this term.

While we were believed to be hoping to strike a loan deal, there are numerous reports claiming alternatives, and the latest rumour is that Juve will allow Arthur to make the switch if they include Partey in such a deal. The Metro cites Italian sources for the latest snippet of info, and if this is what has come from Italy, then they are basically just playing games.

They must know that there is no possibility of us allowing Partey to leave at any price this term, and they should also know that we are looking to strengthen our numbers through the middle, something that would only be temporarily achieved if Arthur came in this month while the Ghanaian was still away at the AFCON.

I can’t tell you whether there is any truth in Juve’s request, but I would be extremely annoyed if Arsenal entertained the idea in any shape or form, and in truth, I don’t even rate Arthur as half the player that Thomas is.

Patrick