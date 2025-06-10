Juventus respond swiftly to Arsenal’s interest in their young winger

Arsenal’s search for a new winger has led them straight to Juventus, with Kenan Yildiz emerging as the player in question.

In their bid to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options, Andrea Berta is reportedly working on deals for both a striker and a winger. The left wing remains an area in need of reinforcement, with fans long calling for a reliable solution to finally settle the position.

There is also the growing need for a dependable backup to Bukayo Saka. The workload on Arsenal’s star right winger has been immense, and a versatile wide player is seen as essential to keeping him fresh across a long campaign. That need has brought Kenan Yildiz into focus.

Yildiz contract talks begin as Arsenal circle

Yildiz fits the desired profile, and over the weekend, reports emerged that Andrea Berta had identified the Juventus forward as a preferred target. A deal worth between €50 million and €60 million is believed to be under consideration.

As cited by The Mirror, Juventus have responded swiftly to Arsenal’s interest by initiating talks over a new contract for the 20-year-old. The proposed deal would reportedly double his current salary in an attempt to keep him in Turin.

Arsenal are in a strong position to offer Yildiz a more lucrative package, and Juventus are well aware of that. In an effort to fend off Premier League interest, the Italian club are now said to be considering a €100 million valuation for the Turkish international.

Arsenal must weigh priorities ahead of summer moves

With a marquee striker signing also on the agenda, it remains uncertain whether Arsenal can meet Juventus’s demands for Yildiz. If the Serie A side stand firm, the move could prove too costly, especially with other high-priority targets in the pipeline.

That would be a setback for Arsenal, given how closely Yildiz aligns with Arteta’s tactical vision. A winger with close control, creative instincts and the ability to operate both wide and centrally, he offers a potential upgrade on both Gabriel Martinelli (who has attracted attention from AC Milan) and Leandro Trossard. Previously used as a number ten, his flexibility and technique could be a perfect fit at the Emirates.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Arsenal are prepared to test Juventus’s resolve, or if Yildiz is one that gets away.

