Juventus scout watches Charlie Patino in his recent game for Swansea

Juventus’ scouts were present to observe Charlie Patino playing for Swansea against Morecambe in the FA Cup, indicating the Italian club’s keen interest in the midfielder.

Patino has been under Juventus’ watch for the past few weeks, showcasing his skills while on loan with the Swans. After a successful stint at Blackpool last season, the midfielder is determined to carve a path into the Arsenal first team.

Although Mikel Arteta gave him his debut at the Emirates and sees great potential in Patino, the crowded Arsenal midfield may limit his opportunities upon his return from loan. As a result, Juventus has expressed a serious interest in securing his signature.

Having monitored Patino for months, Juventus has taken their interest to the next level. Calciomercato reveals that the club had a scout attending Swansea’s FA Cup match against Morecambe, underlining their commitment to evaluating the midfielder’s performance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is a good player, and it shows that these clubs all want to add him to their squad.

We probably will be better off allowing him to leave now for a good fee, especially if he won’t be prominent for us next season.

