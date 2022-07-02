Juventus sees Arsenal man as the perfect replacement for outgoing player

Juventus has continued to target Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to replace the outgoing Matthijs de Ligt.

The defender has been an important member of the current Gunners team since he joined them from Lille.

He and Ben White formed a solid defensive partnership at the Emirates last season, and they nearly took the club back to the Champions League.

Despite his importance to Arsenal, clubs around the continent are looking to add him to their squad.

One of them is Juve. The Italians are in talks to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Chelsea, and they will need to replace the Dutchman.

They see Gabriel as one player that can fulfil that need, and Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that he is firmly on their radar.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is too important for us to sell him in this transfer window. If we truly want to build a great club that will compete for titles, we must hold on to our best players.

The lure of playing for a top side like Juve might turn Gabriel’s head, but we must keep him.

Instead of considering a sale, we should look to hand him a new contract to tie him down to the club for the long-term.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Our optimistic Gooner Matt Smith talks about Arsenal’s positive transfer window