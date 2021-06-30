Juventus set to hijack the transfer of Arsenal’s Euro 2020 star

Juventus could hijack AS Roma’s move for Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka.

The Switzerland captain has been in fine form for his country at Euro 2020 helping them reach the quarter-finals by eliminating France recently.

He has also been the subject of transfer interest from AS Roma for much of this summer.

The Romans remain keen to land him, but they are struggling to meet Arsenal’s asking price.

Calciomercato says as they struggle to complete the transfer, they could miss out on his signature to Juventus.

The Bianconeri also need a new midfielder and they are currently negotiating the transfer of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo.

But they seem to be struggling to reach an agreement and the report says if they ultimately fail in their pursuit of the Green and Blacks midfielder, they will turn to Xhaka.

They have watched him impress at the Euros and they are prepared to make room for him in their squad for next season.

Arsenal is open to selling Xhaka and they would be happy if more teams show interest in his signature as that would only increase the eventual fee that they would earn.

They can then use it to sign their transfer targets as they continue rebuilding.