Juventus star offered to Arsenal and other English teams

90mins claim that Paulo Dybala has been offered to the Premier League’s big six as he continues to struggle in Italy.
The Argentinean rejected a move away from Turin last year, but after scoring no goals or providing an assist in the Italian top flight this season, he seems to be open to a move away from the club now.
His current deal is expected to expire in 2022 and Juventus hasn’t shown the eagerness to get him on a new deal.
The report claims that his representatives have now offered him to the Premier League’s top six teams.
It claims that Arsenal, among other sides, has been sounded out about the possibility of signing him.
Arsenal had a fine transfer window in the summer, but the club didn’t sign a creative player that can service their attackers.
They have sidelined Mesut Ozil this season, and Dani Ceballos has failed to hit heights that he reached last season.
Dybala is a player that can help to score and provide the goals that Arsenal needs should he join them.
The Argentinean might not be too expensive, but his salary demands will not be cheap. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get this deal done.
Big 6, counts us out then.
Why is he struggling? Players being sold by teams like Barca, Real, Juve and co should be scrutinized alot. These clubs don’t just sell players, its usually because they see something fundamentally wrong with them.. Always wondered why Real was so eager to loan Ceballos…twice..
There is a big gap between the Europe top team’s and Arsenal it’s better we all accept at once. We are now among the likes of west ham United and Brighton. What annoys me most is the attitude of these current crops of players. No ambition like the board, so slow and sluggish on the ball. Even if your coach told you to process ball does that mean that you should keep passing ball back and side way at 89th minute when you desperately needed goals. Even Fulham players are always aggressive on the field of play, what has happened to this football club for God’s sake?
The big teams keep rotating good players among themselves but arsenal will be battling with Lower league teams for average players. Sacking Arteta is not even the solution now I think the next thing is to plan a serious and effective protest against Kroenke family
We already have many struggling players so thanks.