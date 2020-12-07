Juventus star offered to Arsenal and other English teams

90mins claim that Paulo Dybala has been offered to the Premier League’s big six as he continues to struggle in Italy.

The Argentinean rejected a move away from Turin last year, but after scoring no goals or providing an assist in the Italian top flight this season, he seems to be open to a move away from the club now.

His current deal is expected to expire in 2022 and Juventus hasn’t shown the eagerness to get him on a new deal.

The report claims that his representatives have now offered him to the Premier League’s top six teams.

It claims that Arsenal, among other sides, has been sounded out about the possibility of signing him.

Arsenal had a fine transfer window in the summer, but the club didn’t sign a creative player that can service their attackers.

They have sidelined Mesut Ozil this season, and Dani Ceballos has failed to hit heights that he reached last season.

Dybala is a player that can help to score and provide the goals that Arsenal needs should he join them.

The Argentinean might not be too expensive, but his salary demands will not be cheap. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get this deal done.