Juventus star prefers a move to Arsenal over a return to La Liga

Juventus has at least two players who have caught the attention of Arsenal recently.

Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo have been linked with a move to the Emirates so far.

Both players have struggled to adapt to the tactics of their current manager and that could see them leave.

The latter is becoming the player who will likely join Arsenal this month as it emerges he can leave.

The Gunners are facing competition from Sevilla for the Brazilian who has played in La Liga before.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness discusses his transfer options and hands Arsenal a boost by claiming the former Barcelona man will choose a move to the Emirates over a return to Spain.

The report maintains that both clubs haven’t started speaking, however, Arsenal is the choice destination for the midfielder, should they make an official approach for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to hear that a top player like Arthur wants to join us. It shows that Mikel Arteta is doing something other players like.

Arsenal has previously struggled to attract top players, but our performance this season has been eye-catching.

If we end this season inside the top four, then our prospect of signing much better players in the summer would improve.

  1. Gunnermark says:
    January 11, 2022 at 7:49 pm

    Pray we get Arthur out of the 2 of them.
    COYG1886

    1. dgr8xt says:
      January 11, 2022 at 7:58 pm

      None of them. We’re not a dumping ground for Juventus’ deadwood. Tired of all the links to Rabiot, Ramsey, Kulusevski and now Arthur. If they don’t know how to sign players, that’s their business

  2. dgr8xt says:
    January 11, 2022 at 7:53 pm

    Admin Martin is clearly smoking something. Since when did Arthur Melo become a top player? Dude is a big time flop. He’s flopped at Barcelona and Juventus. No, thank you

