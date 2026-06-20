Juventus star wants Arsenal move but there is one big obstacle

Kenan Yildiz likes the idea of playing for Arsenal from next season, but Juventus have blocked his transfer away from Turin this summer, as revealed by Tuttosport.

The Italian club are aware that several leading sides are monitoring their key youngster, who has emerged as one of the most promising talents in European football in recent seasons. His World Cup showing has not fully met expectations, with Turkiye exiting the competition after only two matches, yet this does not alter his reputation as an exciting prospect.

Arsenal admiration and player development

Juventus remain determined to build their future team around the former Bayern Munich academy player, and Yildiz is said to be content in Turin while also remaining open to a fresh challenge if the right opportunity arises. Reports indicate that he would be receptive to a move to Arsenal should the Gunners succeed in negotiating an agreement with Juventus.

However, such a transfer is considered highly unlikely at present, as Juventus continue to insist that the player is not for sale and have been firm in their stance over recent months. The club are preparing for a rebuild this summer, with Yildiz expected to remain central to their plans as they shape the squad around him.

Arsenal transfer prospects and valuation stance

It is understood that every player carries a valuation, but Juventus’ insistence that Yildiz will not be sold means Arsenal would need to present a significantly large offer to alter their position and open negotiations. The situation therefore leaves the player’s future uncertain despite ongoing interest from the Premier League champions.

Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring developments closely as Juventus maintain their stance, with any potential move likely to depend on a major shift in valuation or club policy. For now, Yildiz remains an important part of Juventus’ plans and the situation is expected to remain unchanged in the short term.

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