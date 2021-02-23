Juventus start efforts to land Arsenal star for less than €15M

Hector Bellerin will be the subject of interest again in the summer, especially as Arsenal remains relaxed about offering him a new deal.

A report yesterday claimed that he would be open to leaving the Emirates so that he can test himself in another competition.

The Spaniard is one of the longest-serving members of the current Arsenal team and he is one of the club’s assistant captains.

But they will have to show some commitment towards him to keep him from the clutches of other European teams.

Some of them have already started making plans to land him with Todofichajes reporting that Juventus is confident that they will get him since they can offer a better contract than Barcelona who has been his long-term admirers.

The Italians are looking to strengthen both their full-back positions and they have identified Bellerin as the perfect right-back for them.

The Spaniard has served the Gunners for 10 years and the report says because of this Arsenal will accept less than €15M for his signature.

The Gunners signed Cedric Soares as a backup to Bellerin and he might be next in line to take over that position.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles can also play there and they could keep him when he returns from his loan spell at West Brom.