Juventus steps up chase of Arsenal youngster amidst Inter Milan interest

Juventus is reportedly serious about their interest in Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino and is looking to finalise the deal soon.

The young midfielder has spent the last two seasons on loan and has been a regular for the Swansea first team in the Championship this term.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Patino’s performances in England’s second division and has been impressed by his playing style.

Despite Patino’s eagerness to make a name for himself at Arsenal and return to the Emirates for the next season, it appears challenging due to the competition in the Gunners’ midfield. Arsenal, looking to strengthen their squad, is reportedly willing to sell him for a fee of 20 million euros.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus is intensifying its efforts to sign Patino, and their sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is expected to hold talks with Arsenal in the coming weeks to discuss the potential transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino has done well while out on loan for us and is an exciting talent, but he is not ready for our first team.

The competition to play is too much and the smart thing to do would be to sell him to a club that wants him and will give him chances to play.

